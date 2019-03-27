Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Mary Ellen Cosker Obituary
Mary Ellen Sisson Cosker, lifelong resident of Collinsville, passed away to peace on March 22, 2019. A remembrance service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. If desired, donations can be presented in Mary Ellen's memory to the CT Audubon Society: https://ww.ctaudobon.org/donate/ or to help offset end-of-life expenses: https://ww.gofundme.com/mary-ellens-lifestyle-fund.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019
