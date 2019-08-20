Home

Church of Saint Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT 06001
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Ann
289 Arch Rd.
Avon, CT
Mary Ellen Hooper


1935 - 2019
Mary Ellen Hooper Obituary
Mary Ellen (Picard) Hooper, 84, of Avon and Farmington, peacefully passed on August 18, 2019. Born in Williston, Vermont on August 2, 1935, to the late Bertrand and Yvonne Picard she spent her youth Jericho, Vermont. Mary attended Jericho public schools and was a 1953 Graduate of Cathedral High School in Burlington, Vermont. She began her career in Nursing after graduating Mount Saint Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire. Her professional calling brought her many meaningful employment relationships in the Farmington Valley area including Bolleswood Convalescent Home, The American Red Cross and Hartford Hospital. She was a long time member of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Garden Club of Avon and a volunteer at the Gildo Consolini Post 3272, VFW. Mary was an avid knitter, quilter, artist and talented crafter. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years William Robert who passed on October 6, 2008. Mary is survived by her children and their spouses, William Hooper and Stacia Bill of Avon, Elizabeth and Steven Drzymalski of Florida, John and Wendy Hooper of Pennsylvania and Jennifer and Jay Olmstead of South Carolina. She also leaves her grandsons Bobby, Ryan and Joe Hooper; sister and brother in-law Dianne and Donald Fay; brother and sister-in-law Norman and Bonny Picard; bother in-law Charlie and wife Joanne Hooper; sister-in-law Joan d'Arcambal, and many blended and extended family members. The family would like to make special mention of the love, respect and companionship that Mary received from her friend Joe and his daughter Dawn over the past several years. Family and friends may gather Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Rd., Avon, CT. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
