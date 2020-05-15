Mary Ellen Jimenez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen (Harper) Jimenez, 73, of New Britain, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT. A native and lifelong resident of New Britain, Mary Ellen did volunteer work for her brother Joe Harper Jr and the New Britain Democratic Party. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in New Britain. Surviving is her son, Rory Broe of Norwich; her adoptive daughter, Marie Ellison of New Britain; 22 grandchildren including Kayleigh Jimenez and her children Nicholas Ruberto and Damien Rodriguez who lived with Mary Ellen; many great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter. She was predeceased by a son, Fernando Jimenez; her brother Former State Senator Joseph Harper Jr.; and a sister, Carole Ann Santos. A Memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Church in New Britain. There will be no calling hours. Burial is at the convenience of the family. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved