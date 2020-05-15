Mary Ellen (Harper) Jimenez, 73, of New Britain, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT. A native and lifelong resident of New Britain, Mary Ellen did volunteer work for her brother Joe Harper Jr and the New Britain Democratic Party. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in New Britain. Surviving is her son, Rory Broe of Norwich; her adoptive daughter, Marie Ellison of New Britain; 22 grandchildren including Kayleigh Jimenez and her children Nicholas Ruberto and Damien Rodriguez who lived with Mary Ellen; many great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter. She was predeceased by a son, Fernando Jimenez; her brother Former State Senator Joseph Harper Jr.; and a sister, Carole Ann Santos. A Memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Church in New Britain. There will be no calling hours. Burial is at the convenience of the family. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.