Mary Ellen "Meg" (Gogulski) Schon, 55, of West Suffield passed away in her childhood home on March 14, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1964, the daughter of the late Henry "Dutch" Gogulski and Dorothy (Krayeski) Gogulski. She was a Suffield High School (SHS) graduate, Class of 1982. She attended the State University of New York (SUNY) Plattsburgh for two years. She enjoyed walking, swimming, listening to music, baking birthday cakes, and riding roller coasters. When younger, she enjoyed camping and was an avid and excellent skier. She had a strong passion for animals, especially her dear cats. She worked in travel and fast-food before encountering long-term health challenges. She spent the last months of her life with and helping her sons, Wilhelm "Greg" Schon and Nicholas Schon. She is also survived by her Aunt, Frances Papuga, many cousins, and her boyfriend Rob. She was predeceased by her brother, William John "Billy" Gogulski, godmother Florence (Brunton) Gleba, godfather Charles Gogulski, three first cousins, and many aunts and uncles from both the Krayeski (Krajewski) and Gogulski families. A memorial will be scheduled after the end of the current health crisis. Donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2020