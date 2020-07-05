Mary Ellen Welch, 76, a lifetime resident of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2020. Mary Ellen was born on April 6, 1944 to the late Lawrence J. and Loretta (Gallagher) Welch. A 1966 graduate of the St. Joseph College with a BA in Child Studies, Mary Ellen earned a Master of Science degree at Central Connecticut State College in 1970. Mary Ellen was a retired elementary school teacher who dedicated nearly 50 years to children in the Hartford Public School District; 35 years of which were spent teaching at Barnard Brown Elementary School until her retirement in 2001. She made the closest of friendships while doing what she loved. In later years, Mary Ellen continued to volunteer as a mentor and reading tutor at Burr Elementary School, while partnering with the St. Vincent de Paul Society in the donation of coats, clothing, books and school supplies to children in need. Mary Ellen will be always be remembered for her generous spirit, unwavering faith, engaging personality and the love for her cherished Tibetan terrier. Mary Ellen is survived by her nephews, Lawrence J. Welch III (Lisa) of Orange, CT, John P. Welch (Monica) of Trumbull, CT, and Kevin G. Welch (Frances) of Monroe, CT and niece Mary Elizabeth Hogan (Kevin) of Norwalk, CT and 10 grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Germaine L. Welch, brother Lawrence J. Welch Jr. and sister-in-law Patricia Robinson Welch. The family would like to extend its immense gratitude to Mary Ellen's friends and longtime neighbors, especially in recent months. Thank you to the staff at Visiting Angels and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassion and assistance in Mary Ellen's final days. Due to Covid-19, a private burial was held at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. A memorial mass will be held at a later date when social gatherings are permissible. Memorial donations can be made in Mary Ellen's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, online at societyhelpline.org
, or by mail: St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road in South Windsor, CT 06074. Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford had care of arrangements.