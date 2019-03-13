Mary-Ellen "Meg" (Gunning) Whinnem, 68, of Newington, died on March 12, 2019, at High Pointe Hospice in Massachusetts, after a long illness. Meg was born on March 2, 1951 in Hartford, CT to Sid and Anna Gunning. She was a 1969 graduate of Newington High School, obtained a BA from Emmanuel College, Boston, MA and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. Meg had a successful career as a broker for over 20 years at Marsh, Inc., Hartford. She married Richard Whinnem on June 20, 1975. They spent many of their 44 years together traveling, going to UConn football and basketball games (Go Huskies), concerts, plays and celebrating their lives with loved ones. Meg enjoyed playing the drums, taking care of her dogs, trips to Cape Cod and Celebration, FL, and loved all things Disney. After her cancer diagnosis, Meg researched treatments and attended conferences in the hopes of spreading information about genetic predisposition to cancer. In addition to her husband, Meg is survived by her two sisters: Karen Gunning Fischer and husband Carl of North Andover, MA., and Kathleen Gunning of Grand Haven, MI.; her brother-in-law Raymond J. Whinnem and wife Karen as well as several nieces, a nephew and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 14 from 4 – 7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A brief visitation at the funeral home will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, March 15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She will be laid to rest in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary