Mary F. (Hoar) Armata, 90 of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Theodore S. Armata died peacefully on June 4, 2019 at Woodlake of Tolland surrounded by her family. She was born on July 7, 1928 in Holyoke MA.She was married to the love of her life, Theodore S. Armata, on Oct. 23, 1950. Mary had lived in South Windsor for the past 55 years. Mary and her daughter co-owned and operated the Colonial Country Store for the past 40 years. Mary and Ted traveled the world together and shared many fond memories of their adventures including dinner with the Queen of England, and a private audience with the Pope. She loved her Irish heritage and always enjoyed the opportunity for a Mutton Pie. Her humor always brought a smile to everyone face. She enjoyed family get-togethers, shopping, decorating and hosting friends and family for the holidays. Mary loved spoiling her 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Margaret Mary Church.Mary is survived by her daughter, Susan Young and husband Robert of Manchester, her sons, Todge Armata and wife, Janet of South Windsor, and David Armata and wife, Ginny of Vernon. Her grandchildren, Michael Young and wife, Cara, Sarah Burnham and husband, Jeff, Mathew Young and wife, Valery, Jennifer Sevigny and husband, Jeff, and Steven Armata. She was blessed with 8 great grandchildren; Dominic, Lilly, Zachary, Quinn, Emmitt, Elliott, Jaxson and Joelee. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Frances Fitzgerald, Helen Harrington, Eleanor Valencia, and Jeanne Armata; her brothers-in-law, Alfred Durocher, Jack Armata and wife Barbara and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Frances, John and James Hoar, and Carol Durocher: and her brothers-in-law, Frank Armata, Jack Fitzgerald and Buzzie Harrington.Her family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9 A.M. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Woodlake of Tolland for their love and assistance with Mary's care.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ORTV in support of the daily television Mass, 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712, or Polycystic Kidney Disease at; www.pkdcure.org .Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 7, 2019