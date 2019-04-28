Mary F. (Cherne) Corbidge, 72, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at her home on April 26, 2019. Born in Hartford, she lived in Hartford, Avon, and Unionville, but was a resident of West Hartford for most of her life. She was an Executive Administrative Assistant for The Hartford Insurance Company for over 25 years and retired from her role in 2006. Mary was a former member of the St. Brigid Ladies Guild and the Avon Volunteer Fire Department's Ladies' Auxiliary. A loving wife and daughter, Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis J. Corbidge, and her parents, Rudolph and Mary (Wishinsky) Cherne of West Hartford. Mary is survived by her daughters, Lynn Ryan and Lorelei (Ryan) Cugno and her husband Gary; a granddaughter Ashley Cugno, all of West Hartford; a sister, Christine (Cherne) Long and her husband Robert of Florida; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Frank and Justine (Corbidge) Pratt of Bristol. A very special thank you to Michelle Samuels who cared for Mary in the last months of her life. Friends and family may call the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home,1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4 to 7pm. Funeral procession will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from the funeral home at 9:15 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Gianna Parish, St. Brigid Church, 1083 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Mary Corbidge to Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 to aid in the research of the condition that Mary fought so hard for the last five years. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary