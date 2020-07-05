1/1
Mary F. Miles
1926 - 2020
Mary, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend left this earthly life on July 2, 2020. Born May 12, 1926, she was the only daughter of the late John and Molly (Cooney) Foley. She was predeceased by her two brothers, John and Martin. A faithful and devoted wife to her husband, Walter, who passed away in 2004, after 54 years of marriage. Mother to her 3 daughters and 2 sons – Patti (Walter) Slozak of Londonderry, NH; Gerri of Co. Kerry, Ireland; Mary-Teresa (Phil) Ray of Indianapolis, IN; Michael (Chris) of Keene, NH; and Tom (Jen), of Manchester, CT. Mary was an amazing grandmother to 10 grandsons and 2 granddaughters, Kevin (Jen), Dennis (Marie), and Brian (Kathleen) Slozak; Tim (Jenn) and Jeff (Breanna) Miles; Miles (Jessy) Marillo; Nicky (Maureen), T.J., and Danny (Ewelina) Miles; and Kelli (Drew) Farrington, Kyle, and Kaitlyn Ray. She was a "G.G." to Kaleigh and Elizabeth Slozak; Mason, Logan, and Hailey Miles; Grady and Taylor Miles; Lilliane and Sammi Miles; and Jacob and Ellie Marchand. Mary had many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who will miss her dearly. Mary was raised in the Frog Hollow section of Hartford and attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1944. She worked at both the Travelers Insurance Company and Hartford National Bank from which she retired. Mary was proud of her Irish heritage. Her father was born and raised in Keel, County Kerry, and her mother from Doolin, County Clare. She was a charter member of the Irish American Home in Hartford. A woman of strong faith, she was a daily communicant of Christ the King Parish, Old Lyme. A loyal member of a morning social prayer group, aka the "God Squad" who prayed for anyone and anything and saw the power of positive prayer. Many Tuesday evenings were spent with a group of Ladies known as the "Sew and Sews" who shared everyday tales and some refreshments. For many years she was a member of the Lyme Senior Center and the Estuary Council of Seniors. Her legacy is her loving family. A visitation hour will be held from 10:45 - 11:45am on Saturday July 11th at Christ the King Church. A funeral Mass will commence at 12:00pm. A private burial will occur at a later date alongside her husband, Walter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Estuary Council of Seniors, Meals on Wheels program, 220 Main Street Old Saybrook CT, 06475. The funeral Mass will be available to watch live via the below Zoom link or can be accessed on the Christ the King website Daily Mass Zoom link. https://zoom.us/j/114188963?pwd=MnA5cWlHQThickY1UlZocmx3VGlTUT09

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:45 - 11:45 AM
Christ the King Church
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Christ the King Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 5, 2020
Thinking of all of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort as you celebrate your mothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers remarkable life. She was our shining light at the God Squad meetings. God Bless. Lorraine Wilcox
Lorraine wilcox
Friend
July 3, 2020
o sorry to hear about Mary,s death ,rest in peace thinking of you all.Mary came to visit me on her trips to Ireland will miss her.
Philomena o,Shea .
Friend
