Mary F. Mitchell
1948 - 2020
Mary F. Mitchell, 71, of Bloomfield, CT was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Mary was born in Nathalie, Virginia on December 13, 1948 to the late Clarence Word and Mattie (Boyd) Word. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Gregory "Duke" Mitchell, daughters, Kimberly and Leigh Wood, son Lincoln Wood, daughter in law Stephanie Arnold Wood, and Grandson Louis Ferri, as well as a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11AM at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, CT 06095; with visitation from 10-11AM and Interment at Mt. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. Mask are Mandatory to enter The Lodge. To leave a message of comfort or to attend the funeral remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
To Brother Mitchell and the Mitchell Family, we offer our sincere condolences. It is with such sadness to read about the passing of Mrs. Mary. My husband and I loved her, as she always welcomed us at church with her beautiful smile and her warmth. We enjoyed seeing her alongside Brother Mitchell, and loved seeing the love that they shared. We will miss her and she will forever live on in our memories.
Emeer and Olga Johnson
Friend
