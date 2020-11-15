Mary F. Mitchell, 71, of Bloomfield, CT was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Mary was born in Nathalie, Virginia on December 13, 1948 to the late Clarence Word and Mattie (Boyd) Word. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Gregory "Duke" Mitchell, daughters, Kimberly and Leigh Wood, son Lincoln Wood, daughter in law Stephanie Arnold Wood, and Grandson Louis Ferri, as well as a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11AM at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, CT 06095; with visitation from 10-11AM and Interment at Mt. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. Mask are Mandatory to enter The Lodge. To leave a message of comfort or to attend the funeral remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com