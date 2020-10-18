1/2
Mary F. Stark
Mary Frances Stark, 74, wife of Robert J. Stark, of New Britain, CT passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, daughter of the late William Edwin Lowe of Harness, IL and Dorismae Stolz of Lincoln, IL. Besides her loving husband of 52 years, Robert, she is survived by her son Woodrow Stark of Berlin, CT; her daughter Cynthia MacKenzie and husband Douglas of Newington, CT; two grandchildren, Collin and Bridget MacKenzie; her sister, Anna Powel of Decatur, IL and a brother, Virgil Lowe of Lincoln, IL. Mary was a retired cashier and receptionist. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in New Britain. Mary enjoyed reading, singing, and gardening. She also loved cooking and baking for her friends and family. She enjoyed going to ballgames with her husband and to Broadway shows with her daughter and granddaughter. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her grandchildren and her friends. Her family will receive friends at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, on October 22, 2020 from 8:30-9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial @10:15 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley Street, New Britain. Following her Mass, she will be lovingly laid to rest at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101. To share a memory with Mary's family please visit us at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
