Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841

Mary Farley Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Farley Bryant Obituary
Mary (May Lee) Farley Bryant, 81, of Hartford, CT, beloved wife of Lamiel (Mel) Bryant, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving friends on February 5, 2020 at the Bloomfield Health Care Center. She was born May 25, 1938 in Ensley, AL to the late Abe Sr. and Mary (Hampton) Farley. She lived in Hartford for many years. She was a soft-spoken, caring, loving person to all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memories two close caring friends Kristy Oliver, Annell McWhite and other relatives. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 10:00AM – 11:00AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00AM. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -