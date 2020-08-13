Mary passed away on August 8, 2020 after a brief illness. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Francis Howard (Peter) Hunt. She was pre-deceased by her parents, William R. & Margaret McManus-Fish, as well as her first husband Edmund Poplawski and brothers Raymond M. Fish Jr & William F. Fish. Mary will be mourned and forever cherished by her close friends and caregivers Michael & Doris Boone. Her nephew William, Jr. & Adrienne Fish, their children Matthew, Joshua, and Megan as well as her niece Dorothy Ann Chamberlin and her children and grandchildren Ashlyn, Amy & Quinn. Mary was a studious and loving person who gave of her time, energy, blessings, and love to many. Mary graduated from MT. St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She attended St. Joseph College in West Hartford and graduated Cum Laude from St. Joseph's University New York, New York. Mary went on to complete graduate work at Villanova University, Villanova, PA, and University at Puerto Rico at Ponce. Mary was awarded her Masters degree from the College of St. Rose in Albany, NY. Mary devoted the first 14 years of her adult life to the Ursuline Order in Bayport L.I., N.Y. It was there that Mary began her long career in serving others by teaching. Mary taught the children in her charge the Love of God as well as the academia skills as prescribed. She went on to complete her teaching of 31 years with the Madison, CT school system. She was rewarded by past students coming back to thank her for her kindness and teaching. Mary was a person of true grace and beauty who always put others first. We will surely miss her presence, and contagious smile, but rejoice in her life and re-uniting with her beloved Peter. Funeral services will be Friday, August 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick and St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St. Hartford. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Columbia, CT. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk, Provincial Office, 81-15 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, New York 11432. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com