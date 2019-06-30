Mary Lewis Flynn, beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Flynn, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McLean in Simsbury. Mary was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and was a long time resident of West Hartford. Mary graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent. Mary was a person of great faith, a long time parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle in West Hartford, who often gave her time to those underserved. Mary enjoyed doing the crossword puzzle, walking her beloved poodles, and could frequently be found having a dinner of vanilla ice cream. Mary leaves many friends and family to remember her. The family would like to express thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the team at McLean. Services will be held at a later date. Please remember Mary by either doing a nice deed for someone or, if desired, memorial contributions can be sent to ACT, 110 Bartholomew Avenue, Suite 4000, Hartford, CT 06112. Online condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019