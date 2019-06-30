Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Flynn Obituary
Mary Lewis Flynn, beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Flynn, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McLean in Simsbury. Mary was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and was a long time resident of West Hartford. Mary graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent. Mary was a person of great faith, a long time parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle in West Hartford, who often gave her time to those underserved. Mary enjoyed doing the crossword puzzle, walking her beloved poodles, and could frequently be found having a dinner of vanilla ice cream. Mary leaves many friends and family to remember her. The family would like to express thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the team at McLean. Services will be held at a later date. Please remember Mary by either doing a nice deed for someone or, if desired, memorial contributions can be sent to ACT, 110 Bartholomew Avenue, Suite 4000, Hartford, CT 06112. Online condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now