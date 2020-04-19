|
Mary Frances Mandzuk, 98, of Rocky Hill, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill. She was the widow of John J. Mandzuk. Born in Hartford on February 5, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca (DiRago) D'Atri. She attended Hartford schools and retired after many years from Veeder-Root. She was a communicant of the Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield. Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Philomena Gelfenbein (Moe), Bertha Sylvester (Alfred) and brothers, Vincent (Mary), Leo (Florence), Louis (Josephine), Tony and Francis (Pat) D'Atri as well as many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service took place at Village Cemetery in Wethersfield. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020