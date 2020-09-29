Mary Franza

Mary Frances Cianfaglione Franza passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, in Sarasota, FL. A long-time resident of Wethersfield, CT, Mary had a passion for singing with her church choir, painting portraits and beach scenes, and most of all, doting on her cherished husband of 65 years, "Joey." In addition to Joe, she is survived by her three children, R. Scott (Jim Helmich) Franza of Sarasota, FL; Jay (Kimberly) Franza and their children Andrew and Gabrielle of Rocky Hill, CT; and Joanna Scalora and her children Nicholas and Angelica of Naples, FL. She is also survived by her two "baby sisters," Toni DiRienzo and Sharon Cook; her sister-in-law Frances Dugay of Cromwell, CT; and several adored nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life was held in Florida.



