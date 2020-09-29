1/1
Mary Franza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Cianfaglione Franza passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, in Sarasota, FL. A long-time resident of Wethersfield, CT, Mary had a passion for singing with her church choir, painting portraits and beach scenes, and most of all, doting on her cherished husband of 65 years, "Joey." In addition to Joe, she is survived by her three children, R. Scott (Jim Helmich) Franza of Sarasota, FL; Jay (Kimberly) Franza and their children Andrew and Gabrielle of Rocky Hill, CT; and Joanna Scalora and her children Nicholas and Angelica of Naples, FL. She is also survived by her two "baby sisters," Toni DiRienzo and Sharon Cook; her sister-in-law Frances Dugay of Cromwell, CT; and several adored nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life was held in Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved