1/1
Mary Frazier SHEA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frazier (McLean) Shea, 83, of Madison, formerly of Wethersfield, departed this life on July 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Allan R. McLean and Elizabeth (Maloney) McLean. Born in Hartford, she graduated from Hartford High School and attended the University of Connecticut on scholarship where she became a sister of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 1957, she married Attorney Cornelius J. Shea, her high school sweetheart. During the course of their marriage, in addition to raising a family, she was employed at the Southern New England Telephone Co. and then as the Librarian at Morse School of Business for nearly a decade. Additionally, she did volunteer work for the Hartford Police Athletic League, the Hartford Junior Women's League, Friendly Visitors and the Lucy Robbins Wells Library. She was a stalwart mother and wife to her family, for whom she did so much. A gifted seamstress, artist, gardener and cook, Mary had many interests and talents. Rarely was she idle. She was a voracious reader, had an infectious giggle and loved a good political debate. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending time with her family. Her greatest joy and pride came in the form of her beautiful granddaughter, Erin Maeve, whose devotion, love, kindness and spirit brought an abundance of happiness to her Mimi for 28 years. Mary is survived by her beloved daughter, M. Jennifer Smith, and her equally beloved son-in-law, Bradley H. Smith of Clinton; her pal and granddaughter, Erin M. Hefferan of Manhattan; her two bonus grandchildren, Stephanie Smith and Jordan Smith, both of Boston; her brother, Lt. Col. Ross A. McLean (USAF Retired) and his wife, Iris McLean and family, of Plattsburgh, NY; her dearest friend and "sister" of 77 years, Joyce Falkin of West Hartford, and her daughters, Elise Falkin of West Hartford and Leslie Fialkievicz of Columbia; and a daughter, Maureen Cote and her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, former State's Attorney Cornelius "Neal" Shea, and her devoted and loving son, Cornelius "Dinty" Shea. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately due to precautions linked to Covid-19. Funeral arrangements have been made with D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider making a donation to American Humane at http://www.americanhumane.org/in-memory : an organization that honors the lifesaving contributions of all veterans, including the four-legged military dogs who also risk their lives serving our country. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved