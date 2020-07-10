Mary Frazier (McLean) Shea, 83, of Madison, formerly of Wethersfield, departed this life on July 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Allan R. McLean and Elizabeth (Maloney) McLean. Born in Hartford, she graduated from Hartford High School and attended the University of Connecticut on scholarship where she became a sister of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 1957, she married Attorney Cornelius J. Shea, her high school sweetheart. During the course of their marriage, in addition to raising a family, she was employed at the Southern New England Telephone Co. and then as the Librarian at Morse School of Business for nearly a decade. Additionally, she did volunteer work for the Hartford Police Athletic League, the Hartford Junior Women's League, Friendly Visitors and the Lucy Robbins Wells Library. She was a stalwart mother and wife to her family, for whom she did so much. A gifted seamstress, artist, gardener and cook, Mary had many interests and talents. Rarely was she idle. She was a voracious reader, had an infectious giggle and loved a good political debate. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending time with her family. Her greatest joy and pride came in the form of her beautiful granddaughter, Erin Maeve, whose devotion, love, kindness and spirit brought an abundance of happiness to her Mimi for 28 years. Mary is survived by her beloved daughter, M. Jennifer Smith, and her equally beloved son-in-law, Bradley H. Smith of Clinton; her pal and granddaughter, Erin M. Hefferan of Manhattan; her two bonus grandchildren, Stephanie Smith and Jordan Smith, both of Boston; her brother, Lt. Col. Ross A. McLean (USAF Retired) and his wife, Iris McLean and family, of Plattsburgh, NY; her dearest friend and "sister" of 77 years, Joyce Falkin of West Hartford, and her daughters, Elise Falkin of West Hartford and Leslie Fialkievicz of Columbia; and a daughter, Maureen Cote and her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, former State's Attorney Cornelius "Neal" Shea, and her devoted and loving son, Cornelius "Dinty" Shea. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately due to precautions linked to Covid-19. Funeral arrangements have been made with D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider making a donation to American Humane at http://www.americanhumane.org/in-memory
: an organization that honors the lifesaving contributions of all veterans, including the four-legged military dogs who also risk their lives serving our country. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com