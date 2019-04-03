Mary (Marchese) Freimuth, 88, beloved wife of 68 years to Irving Freimuth of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, passed on to eternal life on Saturday, March 30. Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Schoeber) Marchese of Middletown, Connecticut. Mary was born in Middletown and lived there with her husband until their retirement in 1994. At that time they moved to their dream home in Wellfleet, Massachusetts where Irving continues to reside.Mary is survived by her husband, her children Susan Freimuth and her wife Desiree Jerrick of Andover, Connecticut, and Paul Freimuth and his wife Mia Jacob of East Setauket, New York; and grandchildren Andrew Freimuth of East Setauket and Erika Freimuth of Cambridge, Massachusetts.Mary touched the lives of many wherever she went. She will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends in many places. We are deeply thankful for the privilege of sharing her time on earth.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 310 Rt. 137, Harwich, Massachusetts on April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Her family will greet friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut on a date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Organ Fund of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 310 Rt. 137, Harwich, MA 02645.For online condolences and further details of Mary's life, please visit http://www.nickersonfunerals.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary