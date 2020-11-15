She was the most loving, caring person to ever walk this earth, which made her an incredibly proficient nurse and an even more extraordinary mother. Mary "Dee" G. Carpentieri, born Mary Gertrude Mora, May 11, 1933 in Waterbury, CT (on Mother's Day) and died November 9, 2020, after a long, courageous, warrior's fight with pancreatic cancer. Although she was 87 years old, she possessed a child's soul and witty spirit and became best friends with everyone she knew, especially her 4 children, Mark Carpentieri of Santa Monica, CA, Carla Carpentieri of Naples, FL, Michelle Carpentieri of Farmington, CT and Joseph Carpentieri, Jr. of New York, NY. She was a devoted wife to Dr. Joseph Carpentieri for 60 years. Mary worked for many years as an Orthopedic Nurse in Waterbury, CT, and then at the National Orthopedic Hospital in Arlington, VA where she loved to drive in her 1956 green and white chevy. After which her nursing duties were spent in Hartford, CT, at St. Francis Hospital. After she retired, she worked as a volunteer nurse at St. Francis. Her work as a nurse was a natural, as her character was inherently gentle and caring. In addition to Humans, she also had great empathy and compassion for animals. Her cherished pets included Heidi, a German Shephard, Honey, a yellow Lab and Sleepyhead, an orange tabby she rescued from the neighborhood, as well as several others. Dr. Carpentieri, her husband, had one of the largest private eye care practices in Connecticut and was also a dedicated Physician for the Hartford Whalers for 29 years as well for both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casinos as a ringside physician for the State of CT. As fruitful as her husband was in the workplace, Mary cast an equally large and deep shadow at home with perhaps her greatest and most profound attribute, loving and caring for others. She was extremely adept at transferring that love into cooking and producing some of the greatest and most delicious meals ever eaten. She became a beacon of stability and constant love that endured for so many years. The couple loved to travel and did so extensively, many times including the entire family to various locales across the globe. They also enjoyed The Connecticut Opera for years and enjoyed musical talents from Pavarotti, to Sinatra and Bennett, to her most recent favorite Michael Bublé. She was an avid lifelong Hartford Whalers fan, especially Ron Francis, and was blessed to attend his wedding. Anyone who met her was instantly struck by her warmth and compassion, these traits and her incredible moral and ethical excellence will endure as a solid compass in her family and her essence will live as long as we remain. She grew up on Crescents and Bunker Hill streets in Waterbury, CT and loved the ocean where her family had a summer home in Milford, CT. Her Family, the Pepe's of Waterbury, came to America from Italy and built a food business that ultimately supplied all east coast Howard Johnson's and The Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus. She idolized and lived in beautiful Simsbury, CT for many years and wintered in gorgeous Naples, FL for the past 35 years. She brought so much love into our lives and we are smiling and crying as we remember the tremendous indelible essence of a stunningly beautiful mother and wife. This was an exceptional woman. She was predeceased by her father Carlos Mora and her mother Rachel Mora, and is survived by all of reading this now. Memorial Services will be held at St. William Church, 601 Seagate Drive in Naples, FL on Monday November 16th at 10 AM, which will be livestreamed in her Book of Memories linked below. Connecticut services are being planned for May 11, 2021 in Simsbury, CT, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center of Tampa Florida. Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
to view the memorial service and leave online tributes.