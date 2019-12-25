Hartford Courant Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Mary G. Nolan Obituary
Mary G. Nolan, 94 of Waterford passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was the daughter of Gennaro "James" Giordano and Christine Romano Giordano. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph H. Nolan. She was also predeceased by all of her siblings: Thomas Giordano, Louise Procaccini, John Giordano. She is survived by many nephews and nieces. Family and friends may visit from 6pm-8pm on Friday December 27, 2019 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill CT, 06067. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 25, 2019
