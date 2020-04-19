|
|
Mary (Maliszewski) Gajewski, 92, of Wethersfield, formerly of Rocky Hill and Hartford, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Casimir Gajewski. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Frank and Jozefa (Urbanowski) Maliszewski, she grew up in Hartford and resided in Rocky Hill for many years before most recently living in Wethersfield with her daughter. Mary was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Hartford. She retired from CT Mutual Life Insurance Company after many years of employment. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. A loving mother, she leaves her daughter Barbara D. Longo and her husband Michael of Wethersfield. She was loved and will be missed by her devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces grandnephews and great grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph, Theodore and Peter Maliszewski. Mary will be laid to rest privately with her husband in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Her funeral services will be held with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington on a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Church Renovation Fund, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020