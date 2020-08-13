Mary Gallagher Chartier, 95, of Vernon, peacefully passed away on Monday (August 10, 2020). She was born Dec. 16, 1924 in Norwalk CT, daughter of the late Charles and Theresa (Strmiska) Gallagher. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edward P. Chartier, she is survived by her children, Karen Chartier, Nancy Balcom and her husband Prentiss, all of Canterbury, Paul Chartier and his wife Lisa of Wolcott, and her treasured grandchildren Carter, Spencer, Mira and Kristina. Mary is survived by her sisters, Frances Smith and Eileen Fritz, and was predeceased by her sister Theresa Spalding and her brothers Charles and William. While raising her family, Mary earned both a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Connecticut and a second master's degree from the University of Rhode Island. She worked as a reference librarian for the Prosser Public Library in Bloomfield CT for many years. An avid reader, she loved history and art, volunteered at the William Benton Museum of Art in Storrs CT, and was a founding member of the Vernon Garden Club. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday August 14, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester CT. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Willimantic CT. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting a favorite charity
