Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Home Chapel
2021 Albany Ave
West Hartford, CT
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
West Hartford, CT
Sister Mary Gerald Creeden Obituary
Sister Mary Gerald Creeden of the Sisters of Mercy died on August 9, 2019 at St. Mary Home, West Hartford, CT. Sister Mary was born in Worcester, MA, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Fryer) Creeden. She was a graduate of St. Joseph College, now University of St. Joseph, received her Master's degree from Southern Connecticut State University and studied for her 6th year certificate at Boston College. Sister taught in several schools in Connecticut and served for many years as principal of St. Bernard's School in Rockville. Upon her retirement, she volunteered at Birthright and CT Hospice. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mary Home Chapel, 2021 Albany Ave. West Hartford on Wednesday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. There will be no calling hours. A light lunch will follow the funeral Mass. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. in St. Mary Cemetery, West Hartford. Donations in memory of Sister Gerald may be made to Sisters of Mercy, 25 Prescott St. West Hartford, CT 06110. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
