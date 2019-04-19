Mary Gianinoto, 88, of Tolland, entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was the widow of the late Angelo Gianinoto. Mary was born in 1931 in Lawrence, MA, the daughter to the late Salvatore and Rose (Cane) Grillo. She was a lifelong resident to Connecticut. She was a talented cook, and enjoyed art and making floral arrangements. Mary loved to go shopping and was a bargain hunter. She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She always put her children first and enjoyed time spent with her family, especially their summers in Cape Cod. Mary is survived by her four children, Gary Gianinoto and his wife, Darlene of Ellington, Steven Gianinoto of East Windsor, Jeffrey Gianinoto and his wife, Frances Figueroa of East Hampton, and Angela Gallerani and her husband, Brian of Somers; a sister, Edith Costanzo of NY; grandchildren, Carly, Erika, Jessica, Steven, Spencer, Kassandra, Olivia, Colin, Marisa, Alexa, Tony and Angela; four beloved great grandchildren, Gianna, Jack, Mason, and Aria; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Angelo, Mary was predeceased by her three brothers, John, Sam and Peter Grillo. Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Woodlake of Tolland for their care and compassion. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary