|
|
Mary (Simons) Giesbrandt, 85, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. She was born on July 24, 1934 in Hartford, and was the daughter of late John and Julia Marie (Lacy) Simons. Mary was the wife of late Theodore Edward Giesbrandt. She resided in Connecticut for most of her life, where she worked in the health care industry taking care of the elderly for 40+ years. In 1998, she retired and moved to Bedford, New Hampshire to live with her youngest daughter Karen and son-in-law Thomas. She truly enjoyed her retirement there, where she helped care for her grandchildren, Kyle & Katie. She also enjoyed planning several trips back to Connecticut to reconnect with her family. With her strong, yet loving fighting Irish spirit, she was always caring for the neighborhood kids and extremely generous to those in need. Mary is survived by her daughters, Eileen Giesbrandt and son-in-law Edwin Ramos and by Karen (Giesbrandt) Russell and son-in-law Thomas Russell. Additionally, by her spiritually adopted daughter Maritza Ávila, for whom she cared for deeply. Along with her two daughters, she is survived by her grandsons Theodore Giesbrandt and Kyle Russell; granddaughter Katie Russell; and her great grandchildren Lauren and Sergio. She is also survived by nephew Michael Costa and nieces Jean Skurzewski and her husband Raymond, Julia Castro and her husband Edward, and Joanna Plage and her husband David. Mary was predeceased by her late twin sisters Joanne Costa and Jean Mele; her brother John Simons; her first born daughter Margaret Giesbrandt; her niece Laura Coupe; and her oldest grandson Sergio Velez III. She will truly be missed and will forever live in our hearts.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2020