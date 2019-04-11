Mary (Canny) Grazen, 69, of Niantic, CT formerly of East Granby and West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Beechwood Nursing Facility in New London, CT. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to William Grazen.Mary was born in Hartford on April 25, 1949, daughter of the late Martin and Maureen (McCaw) Canny. She grew up in West Hartford and graduated from Conard High School, Class of 1967. Over her long career in the banking industry she worked in various positions before retiring as Executive Vice President and COO from Insurbanc, of which she was a founding colleague. Mary had a selfless and caring nature and cherished time spent with her family and friends, but her greatest joy was being Mimi to her two granddaughters. In her spare time, she loved going to the beach, reading, and taking long walks.Besides her husband, Mary is survived by her son John and his wife Kathleen of Madison, CT, her two cherished granddaughters, Jocelyn and Julia, two brothers, Joseph Canny and his wife Julieanne of Stafford Springs and Robert Canny and his wife Reona of West Hartford, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members throughout the United States, England, and Ireland. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00am on April 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave, Niantic, CT. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary