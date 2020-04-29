|
|
Mary "Bobbi" Hampson, 85, of Plainville passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1934 in Westport, Connecticut, daughter of the late Donald and Margaret (McDermott) Tedesco. Bobbi was the loving wife of the late Alfred Lincoln. She enjoyed being outdoors, going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends. Bobbi is survived by her daughter Nancy Kahle, her son Douglas Kahle and his wife Stefany, her granddaughter Patricia Kahle and Bobbi's longtime friend Gilbert Glass. She is predeceased by her two brothers Larry and John and her sister Margaret. She is also predeceased by her dear friend Albert LeMere. Bobbi will be remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor and strength. The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab of Farmington for their care and compassion. Due to the current situation it is her family's intent to gather together at a later date to celebrate her life. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Bobbi's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020