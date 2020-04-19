|
|
Mary Holland, of West Hartford passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary was predeceased by her devoted husband, John H. Holland after 62 years of marriage. Mary was born in Manhattan on August 12, 1923 to Patrick and Mary (Burke) Noonan, Irish immigrants. Her siblings, William Noonan and Beatrice Garvey predeceased her. In Manhattan,Mary met and married John H Holland in 1945. Between New York and Connecticut, they raised their three children, Patricia H. Agnew, John R. Holland and Robert E. Holland. Mary was also a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, Lauren MacLellan, Johnny Belkin Holland, Katie Cohen, Brian Agnew, Michael Agnew, James Holland and John Holland. Mary was blessed with two great grandchildren, Harper MacLellan and Thomas MacLellan, whom she adored. Mary also leaves behind her wonderful son- in- law, George Agnew and gracious daughters-in-law, Linda R. Holland and Peggy Holland. Mary also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. Mary returned to her career goals as her children left for college. She served as an administrative assistant to the Commissioner of State Police until her retirement in 1986. Mary loved to dance, volunteer at St. Timothy's, cook and entertain. No one will forget her soda bread, pound cake or lamb stew that was part of her Irish heritage. She will be missed by all. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to her beloved Church of Saint Timothy, 1116 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06117 or to a . Due to the coronavirus, services will be private. A celebration of her life will be postponed until a later date. Mary's family wishes to thank the Avon Health Center for their amazing compassion and care at a time of great crisis. The Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford CT is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020