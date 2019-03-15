It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of a beloved mother, an endearing grandmother, and wonderful sister - Mary Cote. Mary was born in Hartford to the late Arthur and Arminda Frazao. She was the oldest of four children. At the age of 18, Mary married her husband of 46 years, the late Gilbert A. Cote. They settled down in Hartford where they had their first child, William {Billy} Cote, but soon after moved to Manchester where they found their "dream home", and were blessed with a second child - daughter Karen. Mary loved to dote on her family and was the quintessential caretaker. She loved to cook, and if you walked into her kitchen, you were always offered something to eat. No one ever left her house hungry. Mary was a straight shooter who wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She was the person everyone went to when they needed a problem solved or just some good motherly advice. Besides spending time with family, Mary enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards, music, and dancing. Mary also loved all animals (even mice), and if a stray cat found its way to her doorstep, it was a stray no more. Mary didn't let a lot of people in her inner circle, but for those she did, there will be a hole that no one else can fill. Mary leaves behind her daughter, Karen and son-in-law Scott, her brother, John, sister, Lucille and( fiance, Bill), a very special granddaughter, Mindy, and her great grandchildren, Hunter, Parker, and Madison, as well as granddaughter, Becka. Mary also leaves behind a special niece, Denise, and her children (Cheryl, Cassondra, and Wade), as well as several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents Mary was predeceased by her brother, Arthur (Junior), and sadly, her son, William {Billy} who passed away on December 11th, 2017. They are now reunited in heaven. A calling hour will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am with a funeral service to begin at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal rescue facility or association. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary