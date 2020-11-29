COLCHESTER/NEW BRITAIN/PLAINVILLE- Mary J. Cummins, died peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Ostro, Lubelski Poland on July 7, 1922 to the late John and Antonina (Niedbalska) Jurach. Mary's family emigrated to the U.S. when she was seven and she spent her childhood on the family farm in Colchester. After graduating from Bacon Academy she earned her teaching degree from Willimantic State Teaching College, now known as Eastern CT. State University. In 1949 she was united in marriage to Patrick Cummins. She had a long teaching career in the New Britain School System, specializing in ESL (english as a second language). After retiring in 1986, Mary and Pat moved to North Myrtle Beach, SC. where their favorite pastime was taking long walks on the beach. Mary was a devout Catholic and was actively involved in each Parish in which she was a member; she was an avid reader and tennis enthusiast and loved volunteering in her community. She moved back to CT in 2012 where she resided at Crescent Point, Niantic until 2016 and then Bayview Health Care, Waterford until her death. Our family is thankful for the care and comfort provided by the staff at both facilities especially during the last nine months when family visits were limited. Mary loved spending time with her family who will miss her deeply. Mary is survived by her daughter Cheryl Chiaputti and husband Kevin Callahan of Niantic; her son Jim Cummings and wife Elizabeth of Monroe; grandchildren, Paige Cummings and husband Pepijn Dekker, Brenna Chiaputti and husband Charlie Ahles, Mike Chiaputti, Erin Chiaputti and husband Matt Yoder, Aidan Cummings, Kayla Cummings, Katelyn Callahan and husband Tori Morman and Sarah Callahan as well as 8 beloved great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Patrick Cummins, daughters Kathleen and Patricia Cummings, son-in-law John "Chip" Chiaputti, her sisters Jane Drazkiewicz and Blanche Bass and her brother Louis Jurach. A 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave. Colchester; burial will immediately follow at Old St. Andrew Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Bayview Health Care's Taking Care of Our Own Fund, 301 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford CT 06385 or Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Food Pantries - East Lyme Pantry, 400 Main Street, Niantic CT 06357. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements; condolences may be left at www.belmontfh.com
.