77, of Glastonbury, passed on Monday, July 27, after a long illness. Mary loved riding her red scooter around town, adorn with American flags. She was an avid collector of John Wayne memorabilia. She was pre-deceased by her husband William, and her youngest son Martin. Mary is survived by her son William and two grandchildren Chase and Dallas Jollie, of Wisconsin, and another grandchild, Derek Jollie, of Montana. No calling hours.



