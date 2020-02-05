Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Mary Lee
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary J. "Penny" Lee, 77, of Berlin, beloved wife of Bartholomew "Barry" Lee, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home. She was born in New haven, daughter of the late James and Madeline (Reilly) Uccello, and had lived in Wethersfield for many years before moving to Berlin. Besides her husband Barry, Penny is survived by her daughter Stephanie Parrott and her husband Harold, of Wethersfield, 4 brothers; James, Mark, Robert and Ronald, 5 Sisters; Jane, Tina, Patricia, Anita and Carol. 4 grandchildren; Christopher, Harold, Craig and Bryan Parrott, great grandchildren; Jordan, Gabriella, Bryan, Jamison, Xander, and Thomas. And many nieces and nephews. Penny was also predeceased by a brother Robert Peterson. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk. Wethersfield. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 AM Saturday morning at Dillon Baxter before the memorial service. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2020
