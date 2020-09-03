Dr. Mary J. Lilly, 81, of Windsor passed away peacefully on August 31st, 2020 surrounded by her sons. Mary was born April 25th, 1939 in Hartford CT to the late Bishop Allen M. Jackson and Rose Reese Jackson. She was a founding member of Gospel Temple (later named and is now known as Jackson Memorial) COGIC Int'l. She remained and served there until she departed this life. She held various offices within her local church, as well as distinguished offices on the state and national levels. She leaves to cherish her memory, her four sons: Minister Ronald (LaTonya) Lilly of Baltimore MD; Pastor Ranford (Sherrie) Lilly, Deacon Andre (Kimberly) Lilly of Windsor and Victor Sean (Jodi) Lilly of South Windsor; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; one brother: Jacob (Barbara) Jackson of Plant City , FL; two sisters: Clara Bell Johnson of San Diego, CA; and Dr Lilly's beloved twin, Rev. Dr. Martha J. Lewis of South Windsor, CT; and one beloved former daughter-in-love, Gloria Wynn Lilly. Dr. Mary J. Lilly will lie in repose from 6:00PM-8:00PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Jackson Memorial COGIC Int'l, 2338 Main Street, Hartford, CT. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00AM at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT; with Visitation from 9:00AM-10:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Lilly family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com