Mary J. (Mills) Matascik, 94, of New Britain, CT, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Autumn Lake of Cromwell. Mary was born in Presque Isle, ME and was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Hazel (Capen) Mills. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, New Britain. Mary loved her job as a clerk at the Registrar's Office at Central Connecticut State University, for over twenty years; Mary enjoyed her interaction with students and coworkers who fondly nicknamed her 'Mare-Bear'. Love and family were at the core of her being. There was no person who did not like Mary, she had a warm smile for everyone and a tireless, gentle spirit. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Metzler, of New Britain, CT and Nancy Kraczkowsky and her husband Bruce, of Granby, CT; her sister-in-law Louise Houston and her husband Doug, of Bridgeville, PA; her treasured grandson Matthew Kraczkowsky, of Granby CT and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband and dance partner of sixty-seven years, George W. Matascik, her sister Madeline (Mills) Prescott, her brothers Charles L. and Neal C. Mills and her son-in-law William Metzler. Mary's family expresses their gratitude to Michelle, Christine and all the staff at Autumn Lake of Cromwell who gave from their hearts exceptional and loving care. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To extend condolences to the Matascik family or to share a memory of Mary, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020