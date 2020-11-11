Mary J. (Rojcewicz) Olszewski, 92, of Windsor, loving wife of 51 years to the late Edward J. Olszewski, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2020, at Manchester Manor, a day short of her 93rd birthday. Mary was born in Trimity, Lithuania on November 7, 1927 to Jerzy and Julia (Wierzechowska) Rojcewicz. Mary moved to Windsor, CT after her marriage and has been a resident since. She was a communicant of St. Damien of Molokai Parish- St. Gabriel Church in Windsor. Mary was involved with the church ministries of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Windsor and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Manchester. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia Carpenter and her husband Rick of Windsor; her son Edward Olszewski and his wife Jill Bechtold of Tucson, AZ; two grandchildren, Julia Olszewski-Jubelirer and her husband Joshua of Cambridge, MA and Cynthia Olszewski of Tucson, AZ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations in Mary's name may be made out to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. To leave a message of condolence for her family, or to view a live stream of the funeral mass, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.