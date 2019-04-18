Home

Mary Pavan
Mary J. Pavan Obituary
Mary J. Pavan, 91, of Newington, beloved widow of Angelo J. Pavan, passed away April 13, 2019 in Rocky Hill. Born in Hartford on December 24, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Angeline (Dallesander) Natalie. Mary graduated Bulkeley High School in 1945 and then went on to work for the State of Connecticut in the Labor Department for 31 years.Mary is survived by her two brothers Joseph Natalie of Wethersfield and John Natalie of Cape Cod, and her three sisters Grace Piencikowski of Old Saybrook, Helen Natalie of Wethersfield and Dolores Giangrave of Newington. Besides her husband Angelo and her parents, Mary is predeceased by her brother Dominick Natalie and her sister Anna Picano. There will be a graveside service for Mary at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, April 23 in St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St, Manchester, section H. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019
