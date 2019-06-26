Mary J. (Silk) Seymour, 75, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Fred L. Seymour, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Suffield House. Mary was born in Hartford on May 13, 1944, the daughter of the late Earl and Laura (Gazini) Silk. She was a dedicated Air Force wife and an active member of the Windsor Locks VFW Auxiliary, and was especially dedicated to her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics, playing cards, and taking trips to the beach with her family. She was also a communicant of St. Mary's Church. In addition to her loving husband Fred, Mary is survived by her children, Fred E. Seymour of Windsor Locks, Michael Seymour and his wife Mary of CA, and Angela Garrity and her husband Phil of Windsor Locks; her grandchildren, Ryan, Zachary, Dominick, Tiffany, Michael, Emily, Nicole, and Jack; her great grandchildren, Ariana, Anthony, Michael, and Frankie; her niece, Lauren, and her nephew Mark. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Raccone. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Friday June 28, 2019 from 3 -6 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 6 pm. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Auxillary, 36 Fairview St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096 or , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary