Mary Riley Jacobs, 95, of Manchester, wife of the late Howard F. Jacobs Sr., died peacefully, Friday June 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Hartford on July 23, 1923 to Thomas and Rosalie Riley. Along with her husband, Mary established Unity Farms in Manchester. Mary was a spirited, warm and generous woman that enjoyed the company of her friends and family. Mary loved to watch her beloved Boston Red Sox win and enjoyed life on her farm. She worked as a waitress but devoted much of her time to raising her children and enjoying life as a grandmother and great grandmother. Mary was active in 4-H, spending several years as a 4-H Club leader and was also a member of the Hillstown Grange #87. Mary will be missed by her four children Carol Hawthorne and her late husband Paul, Peggy Forman and her husband David, Howard Jacobs Jr. and his wife Cheryl all of Manchester, her son Thomas Jacobs and his wife Kathleen of Sandisfield, MA, her sister Madeline Russell and her late husband Gerald of Lakeland, FL and her brother Richard Riley and his wife Lucille of East Windsor. Her seven grandchildren Samantha Courtois and her husband Donald of Willington, Kelly Jacobs-Harker and her husband Chris of Manchester, Army Major Jessica Forman and her fiancé, Dr. Mark Nau of San Antonio, TX, Stephanie Hawthorne and Eric Lang of Ellington, Amanda Hawthorne of Manchester, Shelby Toomey and her husband Christopher of Manchester and Kara Rivers and her husband Joshua of Virginia Beach, VA. And seven great grandchildren, Kelsie, Kaitlyn, Gabriella, Joseph, Jameson, Grayson and Patrick. Friends and family are invited to John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester, CT on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at noon at the Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary's name to the Hartford County 4-H Camp, c/o Elsie Woolam, 1225 Main St. South Windsor, CT 06074. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary