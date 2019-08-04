Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Lodge
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lodge
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
1931 - 2019
Mary Jacobs Obituary
Mary Holt Jacobs, 88 of Windsor, CT. formerly of Bloomfield, CT., beloved wife of Chester Jacobs for 50 years passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019. Born on May 25, 1931 to James and Maryetta Jackson Holt. She moved to Connecticut at a very young age. She graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical School as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was predeceased by a daughter, seven brothers, three sisters and two grandsons. She leaves seven children, Fitz Walker Jr., Elverita Mack, Patrick Walker, Eric Walker, Debra Simpson, Martha Dawkins, and Nancy Walker, two sisters Rosalee Hinds, her twin, Martha McLaughlin, a brother James Holt, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.Her celebration of life is on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor CT. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00. For online condolences please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2019
