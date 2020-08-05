Mary Jane Coleman, 91, of Wethersfield, passed away on August 1, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on September 19,1928, daughter of John J. Coleman and Helen Murphy Coleman. Mary Jane proudly lived most of her life in Hartford and worked for the City of Hartford, Department of Public Works for over 20 years. She was proud of her Irish heritage and was quick to decorate for St. Patrick's Day. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She loved to go pick out books with her great-niece Alison every week at the Wethersfield Public Library. Her niece and caregivers Mary Salzarulo and Alison Landy took wonderful care of her over the last 20 years. She would eagerly await her Saturday shopping trips to the mall with them followed by a sweet pastry or lunch. For her 90th birthday she enjoyed a matinee at the Bushnell and was reminiscent of all the fond years she enjoyed in Downtown Hartford with her brothers and sisters. Mary Jane leaves behind to miss her forever; a nephew Patrick and Diane Scheidel. Her nieces Mary Salzarulo and Betty Molloy. Nephew Michael Scheidel and wife Terri. Great nephew Adam Salzarulo (Summer) ;Great Nieces, Katie Molloy, Laura Taylor (Justin) Desiree Blake, Alison Landy, Kelly and Timothy Scheidel. She adored all the photos and updates of her great-great nieces and nephews; Dallas Barnes, Stella and Jack Taylor. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her siblings John Coleman (Lyd), Dorothy Molloy (Kieran), Shirley Scheidel (Raymond), and James Coleman. She was also predeceased by her nephew John Molloy. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6,2020 at 8-9AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial,9:30AM at Holy Trinity Church,53 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
