Mary Jane Converse

Mary Jane Converse Obituary
Mary Jane Converse, daughter of Harry O. and Theresa N. Coverse passed away March 31, 2019 at her home in West Hartford. She was 94 years old. She lived in West Hartford her entire life and attended local elementary and high schools. She attended Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Chevy Chase College in Washington, DC. She was also a student at the Hartford Art School. Mary Jane and her family spent their summers at their cottage in Clinton Beach, Connecticut, where Mary Jane loved "cruising" in her sailboat and beach combing. In her later years, Mary Jane traveled extensively in Europe, and visited Australia and New Zealand, as well. Mary Jane was a life-long member of the First Church of Christ Congregational, UCC, West Hartford, Connecticut. During her lifetime she gave generously to many diverse charitable institutions. Mary Jane was very appreciative of the care she received from the Hospice staff and the aides, particularly Sandra Reardon, who cared for her during her final days. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
