Mary Jane (McCarthy) Dance, 71, of Granby, widow of Paul J. Dance, III, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Day) McCarthy. She was a graduate of South Catholic High School and the University of Hartford. She worked in IT for Hamilton Sundstrand for over 40 years and she also had her real estate license. Her two springer spaniels Kelly and Amber meant the world to her. Mary Jane is survived by her sister, Linda McCarthy of Danielson, her 3 nephews; Kevin McCarthy of Danielson, Richard Dance, Jr. and Michael Dance both of Rocky Hill, and a niece, Laura Szczygiel of Wethersfield, her dear friend Holly Salemi of Chicopee, MA. Burial will be private in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.