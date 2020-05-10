Mary Jane Dance
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane (McCarthy) Dance, 71, of Granby, widow of Paul J. Dance, III, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Day) McCarthy. She was a graduate of South Catholic High School and the University of Hartford. She worked in IT for Hamilton Sundstrand for over 40 years and she also had her real estate license. Her two springer spaniels Kelly and Amber meant the world to her. Mary Jane is survived by her sister, Linda McCarthy of Danielson, her 3 nephews; Kevin McCarthy of Danielson, Richard Dance, Jr. and Michael Dance both of Rocky Hill, and a niece, Laura Szczygiel of Wethersfield, her dear friend Holly Salemi of Chicopee, MA. Burial will be private in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 10, 2020
MaryJane was a very nice woman. She worked with my mother for many years and they became very good friends after they both retired. She helped my mother sell her home. We were all so fond of MaryJane and she will be missed. May God bless MaryJance Dance. Rest in peace.
Richard Fortin
Friend
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family may God be with you all in this time❤
Patsy kloner
Friend
May 10, 2020
Dear Linda and family,
I'm so sorry you've lost your dear sister and aunt. We share the same Uncle Bill and Auntie Ange and Mary Jane (and you) were treasured by all the Nagys when we would see each other. This is so hard when family and friends can't join you in person for the funeral. You are loved. Cathy Nagy Shumard
Cathy Shumard
May 10, 2020
Mary Jane was a very special friend .We worked together in real estate for many,many years.Always so positive even when she was not feeling her best.Always ended our phone conversations with "I Love You". Rest in peace special lady.
Sandra Quigley
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved