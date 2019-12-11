Home

Mary Fowler
Mary Jane Fowler Obituary
Mary Jane Fowler 57, of Middletown died Friday, December 6th at Middlesex Hospital. Mary was born in Charleston, West Virginia, daughter of the late, Clarence Graham and Amelia Belle Fowler. Prior to her retirement, Mary was a senior case manager for the Workman's Compensation Department in West Virginia. Mary was a member and former bartender of the K Club in Middlefield. Mary is survived by her long-time companion, Joseph Fagan, three daughters, Stephanie Fowler of West Virginia, Christine Fowler of Florida, and Courtney Fowler of Middletown, two brothers, Harry and George Fowler both of West Virginia, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Lenna Schultz and brothers, William and John Fowler. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Friends may call prior to the service from 5 to 7:00 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 11, 2019
