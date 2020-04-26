|
|
Mary Jane (Cahill) Zern, 86, beloved wife of the late George M. Zern, passed peacefully Tuesday April 21st, 2020. Mary Jane was born in Hartford, Connecticut the daughter of Thomas and Catherine (Ennis) Cahill. Mary Jane grew up in Hartford, CT, attending Cathedral of Saint Joseph and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, CT. Following her education, she worked for the Chancery and Archdiocesan Office of Hartford prior to marrying her beloved husband George, and raising their family in East Hartford, CT. After retiring from the state of CT, Mary Jane volunteered many hours of service for organizations including Meals on Wheels and F.I.S.H. Mary Jane always lived life to the fullest, especially following her retirement, enjoying traveling frequently including cruising to Alaska and flying on a helicopter to land on a glacier, and traveling Europe, visiting her beloved Ireland and discovering her ancestry. Mary Jane was a devote Catholic and through her faith was able to have strength in raising her nine children after becoming prematurely widowed. She was a communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor, CT. She lived a full and wonderful life, focused around her family. She thrived on seeing her family succeed, and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow, in them her legacy will forever live on. She is survived by her children, Michael Zern of Port St. Lucia, FL, Christopher Zern and his wife, Karen of Wethersfield, CT, William Zern, and his wife, Wendy of Broad Brook, CT, Catherine M. Cyr and her husband, Gary of South Windsor, CT, George T. Zern and his wife, Beth of Windsor, CT, Agnes M. Curry and her husband, Jeffrey of Hampton, CT, and Daniel E. Zern and his wife, Michele of Hebron, CT. She was also survived by her twelve grandchildren, Keith Zern, Sean Zern, Benjamin Zern, Meghan Tetreault, Jennifer Zern, Samantha Rogers, Matthew Cyr, Kaleigh Zern, Emily Cyr, Zachary Zern, Aidan Zern, Lilah Zern and her eight great grandchildren, Charlotte, Rylee, Jackson, Emmit, Noah, Savannah, Selena and McKenzie. She was predeceased by her two sons, Stephen T. Zern, Timothy J. Zern and her three sisters, Veronica Fenton, Rita Polce, and Kathleen Uricchio and dearest friend, Jean Marques. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as life-long friends whose visits and cards always brightened her day. Funeral services will be private as Mary Jane will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford CT, and a full mass and celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's name may be made to https://www.stjude.org/. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020