Mary (Mae) Jean Washington was born in Pike Road, Alabama on September 23, 1937, to the late Eliza Weary and Booker T. Thomas. Mary was predeceased by brothers, Frank Thomas, Robert Thomas, & two sons, Solomon Jackson and Amos Washington III, & step daughter Voncella Simmonds. To mourn her passing she leaves, two daughters Gwendolyn J. Bynoe (Wayne), Gerscile Washington, grand-daughters, Jeanine Brown, Monique J. Bynoe, Jason W. Bynoe, great grand-children Mya Bynoe & Rose Reed, two step sons, Eddie Washington (Gwen), and Sterling Gatewood Sr., bowling league, and a host of many friends and associates. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 -11:00 with the service to follow at 11:00 at The First Cathedral Church, 1151 Blues Hills Ave, Bloomfield CT. Mask are mandatory at the church. For online condolences and to attend the funeral remotely please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com



