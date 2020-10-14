1/1
Mary Jean Washington
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Mae) Jean Washington was born in Pike Road, Alabama on September 23, 1937, to the late Eliza Weary and Booker T. Thomas. Mary was predeceased by brothers, Frank Thomas, Robert Thomas, & two sons, Solomon Jackson and Amos Washington III, & step daughter Voncella Simmonds. To mourn her passing she leaves, two daughters Gwendolyn J. Bynoe (Wayne), Gerscile Washington, grand-daughters, Jeanine Brown, Monique J. Bynoe, Jason W. Bynoe, great grand-children Mya Bynoe & Rose Reed, two step sons, Eddie Washington (Gwen), and Sterling Gatewood Sr., bowling league, and a host of many friends and associates. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 -11:00 with the service to follow at 11:00 at The First Cathedral Church, 1151 Blues Hills Ave, Bloomfield CT. Mask are mandatory at the church. For online condolences and to attend the funeral remotely please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The First Cathedral Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
The First Cathedral Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved