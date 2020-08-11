Mary Jo (Brennan) Descy departed this life on August 7, 2020. Born in Torrington, CT on May 25, 1934 to Matthew E. and Alice (Hoey) Brennan, of Litchfield, CT, which she considered home, despite the very many places she lived during her life. She was endowed with gifts for journalism, poetry, music and photography; talents she pursued her entire life. Mary Jo was a loving and nurturing mother, much dedicated to raising her family with the same values instilled in her by her upbringing. She started her varied career outside the home as a columnist and editor for the Thompsonville Press. Other highlights: Instructor for UTC Training Center; manager of Workplaces internship program for inner-city Hartford high-schoolers, (for which her industry colleagues honored her with a "Mary Jo Descy Day"); wrote ad copy for Aetna and Security Connecticut, training materials for Travelers Insurance Education Center; marketed software services in Manhattan, NY. She worked as a wedding photographer and, as in all her photographic endeavors, had an artist's eye and ability to capture her subjects' humanity and essence in life's bright moments. Mary Jo was an avid supporter of the League of Women Voters and always active in local, state and national politics; she helped institute the Juvenile Review Board in Enfield and lent her energies to many civic activities. She worked on campaigns for presidential candidates from Eugene McCarthy to Barack Obama. Reading widely, she often wrote to the New York Times to offer her voice on world affairs. She was a life-long learner, continually taking college classes in fields such as sociology, anthropology, literature and film. Mary Jo had a wanderlust and loved to travel, taking her dream trip to Ireland in 2002. She settled in Granby, CT for her retirement, to be near her grandchildren. Mary Jo never failed to recognize kindnesses and exceptional service with handcrafted letters. She was known for the warmth of her personality, her caring for the disadvantaged, her strong sense of justice and her devotion to peace building and humanistic endeavors. She was a skilled photographer and delighted in sharing with others her love of all of nature's beauty. Her love for music was evident in an exceptional aptitude for singing and an appreciation for numerous genres. She enjoyed Jazz in Bushnell Park and Dvo?ák under her favorite tree at Tanglewood. In addition to her parents, Mary Jo was predeceased by her much loved sisters, Madeline, Justine (Jay), Alice, and brother Robert Brennan. She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Kathleen M. Descy, Matthew J. Descy and wife Mary Kinne Descy and Jamie T. Soule and husband John C. Soule; her cherished grandchildren Nathaniel, Madeline and Rachel Soule, who have many fond childhood memories with their "Gajo"; her beloved nieces and nephews, and many good friends. During her last years, Mary Jo was cared for by the compassionate staff at Seabury, Bloomfield, of whom the family is deeply appreciative. A celebration of her life will be planned when we can again safely gather. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Memorial charitable donations in Mary Jo's name may be made to CWEALF (Connecticut Women's Education and Legal Fund), One Hartford Square West, Suite 1-300, Hartford, CT 06106. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com