Mary Joan Bauder
1928 - 2020
Mary Joan Bauder, 92, of Southington passed away on July 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Syracuse, NY on January 27, 1928 to the late Henry and Helen (O'Reilly) De Niro. Joan lived in Southington for over 50 years with her late husband, Robert H. Bauder, who passed away in 2004. She worked for over 25 years in the town of Southington at The Board of Education and the Southington Youth counseling center. Joan spent many hours as a volunteer at the Southington Library and the New Britain Museum of American Art. She is survived by her daughter Mary Jo O'Leary and her husband David of Wenham, MA; her son Scott Bauder and his wife Renie of Hawaii; her son Rob Bauder and his wife Sherri of Bristol; her son Steven Bauder and his wife Louise of New Britain; her grandson Erik, and his wife Joy,of Burlington ; her grandson Ryan and his wife Stephanie of Bristol; her granddaughter Robyn and her husband James of Bristol; grandsons Timothy and Patrick O'Leary of Wenham, MA; her great-grandchildren Caleb, Quinn, Connor, and Caden of Bristol and John and Hannah of Burlington as well as her nephew Robert De Niro, Jr. of NYC; and her nieces Jean De Niro of NYC and Dana De Niro Moulton of NH and many great nephews and nieces. Joan is predeceased by her brothers Robert De Niro, Sr. and Jack De Niro, her niece Linda De Niro, and her very dear longtime friend Rev. Ralph Lord Roy. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Dominic Church at 1050 Flanders Rd. in Southington, observing social distancing protocol. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
St. Dominic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
1 entry
July 28, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Sciallis
