Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea
Unionville, CT
Mary Jones


1931 - 2019
Mary Jones Obituary
Mary (Wolk) Jones, 88, of Terryville, formerly of Bristol, beloved wife of John Paul Jones, Jr., died peacefully Friday, August 9th, 2019. Born March 31st, 1931 in Unionville, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Anna (Kolosky) Wolk. Besides her husband, Mary is survived by her two sons, John P. Jones III and his wife Elizabeth and Mark E. Jones and his wife Kara, her four grandchildren Makenzie Jones, Joshua Jones, Zachary Jones and Devin Jones and her sister Margaret Malentacchi of Canton. She was predeceased by her sisters Anna Blejewski, Agnes Roy and Helen McDonald and her brother John L. Wolk. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, August 17 at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard S, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019
