Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. McLean


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. McLean Obituary
We celebrate the life of Mary Katherine Hayes McLean who was born on July 30, 1928 and passed peacefully on October 13, 2019. Mary grew up in Park Slope Brooklyn, and until shortly before her death she always believed she would go back to live on her beloved President St. She married Donald Thomas McLean in 1949. Both her husband Don (1979) and daughter Kathryn (2011) pre-deceased her. Mary leaves behind her daughter Rose Mclean, her sons, Don, Paul, and Andrew; Rose's children Rachel McLean and Lucas Mclean, Don's wife Agi Brooks, Andrew's wife Barbara Graber-Mclean, and Rachel's fiancée, William O'Brien. Mary was everyone's favorite aunt. To quote a cousin "Mary was fun to be around, spoke her truth without a filter sometimes, laughed till she cried, loved a good drink, oozed love for her grandchildren, and loved others deeply". Family and friends are welcome to gather on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. Burial will be private in New York on Monday, November 4, 2019. We promise to have a good Irish send-off after the wake, so everyone can raise a glass. Sláinte Mom! Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now