Mary Kauffman, 87, of Myrtle Beach, SC died March 3, 2020 at Grand Strand Hospital in the presence of those who loved her. She lived in Enfield, CT and Daytona Beach, FL before settling in Myrtle Beach eleven years ago. She served in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. She was an active and regular member of the South Strand Senior Center and the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach. She is survived by her children Warren D. and his wife Cindy of Myrtle Beach, Stephen and his wife Anne of Enfield, CT., Wanda Schuetz of Bristol, CT., and Sandra and husband Scott Malcolm of Uncasville, CT., along with her companion Ernest Sibalich of Myrtle Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren D. Kauffman and son George, along with her two sisters and brother. Her 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren will remember her lovingly as "Grandma Sunshine." A Mass was held at the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach. Committal services with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tues., Sept. 22, 2020 at Hazardville Cemetery, Elm St., in Enfield. To Leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com